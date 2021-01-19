Fifty fires reported to Victoria County firefighters last year turned out to be controlled burns.
Those kinds of calls are a waste of taxpayer money that could be avoided if people called first responders before they burned, Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Janak said Tuesday.
“Please call before you burn because this is your tax dollars getting spent just to run out,” Janak said.
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo agreed, telling commissioners that anybody planning to burn in the county should call the fire marshal’s office at 361-579-9103 or the police department’s nonemergency dispatch number at 361-573-3221.
If fire officials get a call about a burn that they have not been notified of in advance, they typically send an engine and a brush truck from the city, a truck from the fire marshal’s office and two volunteer departments, Castillo said. Additional units may be called out if they see a large plume of smoke. This uses lots of personnel.
But if fire officials have been notified of a burn in advance, they’ll typically just send one investigator or a volunteer firefighter company to make sure everything is safe, Castillo said.
“It’s very important that people call it in,” Castillo said.
Castillo presented an annual report from his office to commissioners at Tuesday morning’s meeting. The fire marshal’s office responded to 1,064 incidents in 2020 — that’s almost three per day — including 182 grass fires, 142 EMS calls, 98 motor vehicle accidents with injuries and 226 calls that were canceled while en route.
Authorized controlled burns amounted to almost 5% of the calls the fire marshal’s office responded to last year.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners received an update from David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, on local vaccination efforts.
This week, the county's public health department from the state received 1,000 doses, which it plans to administer in a mass vaccination clinic on Thursday.
Although Gonzales noted that the doses will not be enough to meet the local demand for a vaccine, he said it was nice to be able to “actually give good news for a change” after weeks of waiting on an update from the state.
Registration for the Thursday vaccine clinic starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Residents can sign up for an appointment at vctxcovid.apptoto.com or by contacting the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 361-580-5796.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.