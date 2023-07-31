Victoria County Courthouse June 19

The Victoria County Courthouse, where the Commissioners Court convenes for its weekly meetings.

 Contributed photo

The Victoria County Commissioners Court is set to hear from a consulting firm hired to provide organizational options for airport governance.

On Dec. 31, the Victoria Regional Airport Commission, a previous joint governance committee dissolved in accordance with its charter.

In a previous report, New York-based Steven Baldwin Associates recommended a joint sponsorship model between Victoria County and the city of Victoria.

According to a Commissioners Court agenda, commissioners are to hear an update from Baldwin on Monday.

There also will be a discussion related to “governance and co-sponsorship options,” according to the agenda.

Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate. To support reporting like this, and to help support and preserve high-quality, community journalism, please consider a donation to the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation.

Energy and Environment Reporter

Before moving to the Crossroads, Leo Bertucci studied journalism and political science at Western Kentucky University.

