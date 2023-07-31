The Victoria County Commissioners Court is set to hear from a consulting firm hired to provide organizational options for airport governance.
On Dec. 31, the Victoria Regional Airport Commission, a previous joint governance committee dissolved in accordance with its charter.
In a previous report, New York-based Steven Baldwin Associates recommended a joint sponsorship model between Victoria County and the city of Victoria.
According to a Commissioners Court agenda, commissioners are to hear an update from Baldwin on Monday.
There also will be a discussion related to “governance and co-sponsorship options,” according to the agenda.