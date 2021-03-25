For years, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry offered a food pantry where people could stroll the aisle to shop for the staples their pantries lacked.
In March 2020, VCAM had to shift its operations to drive-through, as service providers throughout the world scrambled to adjust their normal operations to avoid close contact. The drive-thru system allowed VCAM to safely accommodate a growing number of families going hungry as food scarcity increased while thousands in the region lost jobs.
The only problem with the new setup? An old, cracked parking lot.
“Without COVID, we might not have had to address it,” said Marc Hinojosa, the nonprofit’s executive director. “But now, that’s where we do the bulk of our distribution of grocery boxes.”
The old parking lot was both a tripping hazard for the pantry’s volunteers, who ferry boxes of food to waiting trunks, but it was also hard on clients’ cars, Hinojosa said.
The nonprofit was able to get a grant of about $18,500 to improve the parking lot, and construction was completed this year.
The grant awarded to VCAM is dwarfed by the funding that might be made available to local nonprofits in the coming months and years because of the American Rescue Plan, the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus funding. The city of Victoria anticipates receiving $15.07 million, and expects that a portion of those funds will be distributed to local nonprofits and service providers via a grant-based system, City Manager Jesús Garza said.
The latest round of stimulus funding distributes $1.9 trillion overall, including $130 billion directly to cities and counties. It is the most significant amount of direct aid for cities, counties, and other local governments in decades.
Victoria County expects to receive $17.86 million in funding.
This round of funding gives local governments both more money and more authority in deciding how to respond to pandemic-related budget holes and needs of the community. Unlike previous funding packages, this money can be used to offset lost revenue from the pandemic, like a dip in sales taxes, and on certain infrastructure needs.
Historically, the city has only been able to provide direct support to local service providers like VCAM, Meals on Wheels, and the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent via small, limited sources of grant funding, like the Community Development Block Grant program. In a typical year, that program can distribute about a half a million dollars to nonprofits. With the new funding available, the city could potentially offer grants on a much larger scale.
"But if we’re able to create a program that allows for grants to be a much larger quantity, then that creates an opportunity to have a greater impact on the services that our nonprofits provide," Garza said.
In addition to grants to nonprofits, Garza said Victoria will likely use the funding to cover revenue lost during the pandemic, like the decrease in sales taxes, and on water or broadband infrastructure.
“I think big picture, this is an opportunity for us to invest in our community to a degree that we haven’t been able to do,” Garza said.
