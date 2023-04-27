Flag ceremony to be held in honor of Texas Rangers' bicentennial

Victoria County officials will host a flag dedication ceremony on May 4 to commemorate the bicentennial of the Texas Rangers.
The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on the third floor of the Victoria County Courthouse, 115 N. Bridge St., according to a county judge's office news release. All are welcome to attend.
Having existed under five national flags during Texas' history, the Texas Rangers are the state's oldest law enforcement agency.
In 1823, Stephen F. Austin announced he would supplement the Mexican government's militia patrols with his own force of 10 men, according to the news release.
"Thus, the Texas Rangers were born," according to the release.
“The Texas Rangers' two centuries of service and their qualities of commitment and courage are not confined to legends and history books," County Judge Ben Zeller said in a statement. "The Rangers continue to provide a vital law enforcement role today throughout Texas and here in the Crossroads. It’s an honor to showcase their flags in our courthouse.”