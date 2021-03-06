Flags will be lowered to half-staff in honor of Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy after he died unexpectedly Friday, according to a county news release.
The request, drafted and sent by County Judge Ben Zeller Saturday morning, was approved by Gov. Greg Abbott later that evening.
Flags are to immediately be lowered and returned to full-staff Friday, according to the letter.
"The First Lady and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the McCoy family and to the city of Victoria staff and community for this loss," Abbott said in the letter.
County officials are encouraging all residents to lower flags to half-staff in honor of the memory of Mayor Rawley McCoy.
