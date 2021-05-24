At least two dozen homes in Victoria County were affected by last week’s flash flooding.
Rick McBrayer, the county’s emergency management coordinator, provided Victoria County Commissioners Court with an update on the damage and effects of last week’s rain.
According to Monday morning’s data, roughly two dozen homes were affected by flooding May 18, said McBrayer.
“We saw storm water in areas we haven’t seen before,” said Commissioner Clint Ives. “We ran out of barricades. I’ve never closed as many roads as we’ve closed in the past three weeks.”
McBrayer said residents can continue self-reporting damage either by calling the Office of Emergency Management or filling out their damage assessment survey, which can be found on their social media.
The May flash flooding events illustrate another reason why it is important to have a disaster recovery coordinator position, McBrayer added, which the court considered creating in April.
“It’s so paramount that these happen to us and we have a component there in place, ready to go to,” he said. Unmet needs are unique, he added, and are more than just repairing the physical damage.
The Court also discussed the Victoria County Sheriff Office’s need for new handheld radios, although no formal decision was reached on how to fund them.
Ninety percent of the department’s handheld radios are outdated, meaning replacement parts are no longer made for them, said Sheriff Justin Marr. Some of the radios are as much as 20 years old.
“They’re working, but as they go down they’re not able to fix them or replace them,” Marr said.
He provided the court with a bid from Victoria Communications for 100 new Motorola radios, which would cost a little over $544,000. That is with nearly a 50% savings cut, Marr said.
The Sheriff’s Office is not the only county department with outdated radios, said Commissioner Kevin Janak.
Richard Castillo, the Victoria County Fire Marshall, estimated that between his office and volunteers he has close to 200 outdated radios.
Estimates were not provided for other departments.
The question arose as to whether any of the $18 million in federal stimulus funding that the county is set to receive could be used for this. Although the U.S. Department of Treasury released an interim final rule on how counties could spend that money last week, further clarification is still needed before the county will know if these qualify.
“This is a top priority need. If it does qualify for the stimulus money, we would absolutely want to utilize those funds,” said County Judge Ben Zeller. But if it doesn’t, it’s not something they would want to push into next year’s budget, he said.
Commissioners also approved $10,000 in additional funding for the Victoria Regional Airport’s expanded marketing efforts.
SkyWest Airlines became the Victoria Regional Airport’s provider in November. Despite SkyWest’s codeshare with United Airlines, which makes connecting to United flights in Houston far easier, the airport has not seen the increase in passengers they had hoped to, said airport manager Lenny Llerena.
The money from the county will go to funding advertisement on static and digital billboards across the county, as well as funding a social media campaign. The city has also contributed $10,000 to the effort, and the airport will spend $13,000 from its own budget.
