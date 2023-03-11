Resolutions to support an new aviation program and an inpatient mental health facility will be in front of the Victoria County Commissioners Court on Monday.
The University of Houston-Victoria wants the backing of county leaders while its flight school proposal is in front of the Texas Legislature. The Victoria Regional Airport would host the program.
County Judge Ben Zeller said he is willing to get behind the university's effort.
"I'm extremely supportive of having a flight school at our airport," Zeller said.
The county judge said students graduating from the aviation program would benefit the airline industry as a whole.
"I know the county is eager to see it come together," Zeller said. "We're trying to do our part to make it come to fruition."
Zeller said he applauds UHV President Bob Glenn and Provost Chance Glenn for pursuing aviation program plans.
Also on Monday, the commissioners will receive a resolution to support the Gulf Bend Center's proposed inpatient facility for people dealing with mental health issues. Citizens Medical Center in Victoria has offered to make space for the center.
Gulf Bend Center Executive Director Jeffrey Tunnell said his organization is asking the state legislature to allocate $35 million for the facility.
Local nonprofit organizations and government entities work with the Gulf Bend Center in a collaborative effort to have an "open dialogue" about health needs in the Crossroads, Tunnell said.
"Our mission is to bring community partners and individuals to identify gaps," Tunnell said about the Gulf Bend Regional Collaborative.
One of the gaps identified by the collaborative is mental health care, which is why the idea for a new facility took shape, Tunnell said.