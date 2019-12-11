Lifelong Victoria resident and former Victoria County employee Jane Bernal has filed for the Democratic Party nomination for county tax assessor-collector in 2020.
“I want to bring in something new, change the way things are done to make it better, more efficient and more accountable,” Jane Bernal said Wednesday.
Bernal, 61, previously worked with Victoria County for 12 years as an assistant chief court clerk with the justice of the peace court, she said. She also worked for a combined 26 years with both Victoria and Bloomington school districts.
“My stability is a proven fact,” she said. “I rely on my management skills and my stability and experience in all that I do and would do as tax assessor-collector.”
Currently, Bernal works as a lead disaster case manager for the Texas Conference Disaster Recovery Team for the Crossroads District. While working in the role, Bernal said in a news release she has gained “unique insights on issues to help effectively advocate in support of underinsured and uninsured homeowners to help our county grow.”
Bernal is the only member of the Democratic Party running for the position in 2020. Four candidates have filed with the Republican Party Ashley Hernandez, Richard Williams, Gracie Sosa Mendoza and David Hagan.
Bernal ran for the office in 2012 but lost to incumbent Rena Scherer. She said she feels prepared to run again from that experience and better equipped for the role.
Scherer announced she plans to retire in 2020 after her decades-long career serving Victoria County.
“I want to thank Rena for her service,” Bernal said. “Going forward, I am ready to bring in new ways to use technology to make the office more approachable for the community.”
Bernal said she wants to make the tax office more accessible online and in the office for residents. She said she has ideas on how to make it more efficient and transparent.
With confidence in her skills to handle high levels of responsibility, Bernal said in her release, she will operate with honesty and openness and extend that same respect to the staff and the community.
“I want to bring a new face and my new ideas to change this office and make it better for the community,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”
