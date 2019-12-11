David Hagan, a former Victoria City councilman, wants to be the next Victoria County tax assessor-collector.
“I think people realize that I love my community, and if elected, I believe we can gain a lot of ground moving toward progress in the tax office,” he said.
Hagan, 52, is seeking the Republican Party nomination for the office in the 2020 election. The primary election is March 3.
The Florida native has lived in Texas for nearly 30 years and has been in Victoria for more than 20. He said he plans to continue serving the community long-term.
“I’m not going anywhere – I’ve raised my kids here, and this is my home,” Hagan said. “Victoria is a place I’m proud of.”
Hagan is one of four candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination for the position, having filed alongside Ashley Hernandez, Richard Williams and Gracie Sosa Mendoza. Jane Bernal has filed with the Democratic Party to run for the position.
Longtime tax assessor-collector Rena Scherer announced she plans to retire in 2020 after her decades-long career serving Victoria County.
Hagan said he feels he is the best candidate because he has the right skill sets needed for the position. He said he would bring his experiences from both the business and political worlds to the job.
“I think there’s a lot of things we can do in that position,” he said. “I’d like to cut red tape. I’d like to keep businesses in Victoria. I’d like to see people put down roots here, by keeping the tax rate low, to make Victoria a place people want to live.”
Aside from his nine years on Victoria City Council, Hagan said he is a longtime member of the Faith Academy Advisory Board; has served on the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission; previously was a member of the Rotary Club; and more.
“I have got a long track record of public service in this community,” he said. “I think the community knows who I am, knows my capabilities and knows what I bring to the table to be able to serve the community.”
For the past four years he has served as pastor of Life Way Baptist Church in Edna, according to his LinkedIn page. For the past two years he has also been a part of the Texas Citizens Coalition Speakers Bureau speaking across the state on limited government, economic freedom, and governmental accountability and transparency.
Hagan said he hopes to be Victoria County’s tax assessor-collector for the same reason he first ran for to be a member of the city council - to achieve the best for the taxpayers.
“My goal with this job is to really do the right thing and not represent special interests, but work for the regular taxpayers of our community,” he said.
