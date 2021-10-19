Friends of the Library

Library visitors browse the shelves during a Friends of the Library book sale hosted in May. Proceeds from the book sales support library event programming for children and adults.

 Contributed

This week, the Friends of the Library will celebrate 50 years of advocacy and fundraising in support of the Victoria Public Library.

The Friends of the Library, a volunteer profit, and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce will host a reception Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St. City staff and Friends of the Library representatives will be present at the event.

“The Friends of the Library are the reason we’re able to offer all of our events for free,” said Jessica Berger, assistant director of the Victoria Public Library. “Libraries in other communities have to charge for some of their activities, but we don’t have to do that because the Friends absorb our costs.”

Visitors to the Victoria Public Library are invited to show their support by dressing up for Spirit Week. Each day will have its own theme:

Tuesday:

  • Crazy Hat Day

Wednesday:

  • Crazy Sock Day

Thursday:

  • VPL Gear Day

Friday:

  • Book Character Day

“From the days of the Bronte Library in the building that is now the Nave Museum to the wonderful Victoria Public Library on Main Street, our community has been blessed with a great library,” said Friends of the Library President Diana Sneed. “In recent years, we have watched the library transform into a community center for learning and expanding literacy and interests for all ages. The members of the Friends of the Victoria Public Library are proud to be part of that transformation.”

To become a member of the Friends of the Library or to purchase a Friends of the Library book bag, visit the Victoria Public Library front desk. Membership fees are $10 per year, and book bags cost $5. Residents can also become sponsors for a $100 fee; sponsors are recognized in the Friends of the Library newsletter. All proceeds support library event programming for children and adults.

For updates about Victoria Public Library events, visit victoriatx.gov/library or follow Victoria Public Library on Facebook.

