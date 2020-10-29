State Rep. Geanie Morrison will run for election as speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, the Victoria lawmaker announced Thursday.
“Women lead every day in Texas as doctors, teachers, CEOs, and heads of households,” Morrison said in a statement. “Now is the time we should lead the Texas house.”
The House will vote for a new speaker when the legislature meets in January for its 87th legislative session. Morrison and six other representatives have announced their candidacies, the Texas Tribune reported. All are seeking to replace Dennis Bonnen, the former Republican House speaker who will retire after just one term.
Morrison represents House District 30, which covers DeWitt, Victoria, Goliad, Refugio, Aransas and Calhoun counties. She was first elected in 1999, and faces no opponents in her bid for re-election this year.
Morrison promised a commitment to Republican principles, so the state can “quickly recover from the economic downtown and get Texas back to work.”
“I will provide the bipartisan leadership we need to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritize education and healthcare in the state budget and ensure Texas maintains an environment that encourages businesses to grow and create jobs so we can provide for our families,” she said.
If elected, Morrison would be the first woman to serve as speaker of the Texas House.
The other candidates who are running for the position so far are Republican state Reps. Trent Ashby, of Lufkin, Chris Paddie, of Marshall, John Cyrier, of Lockhart; and Democratic State Reps. Oscar Longoria, of Mission, Senfronia Thompson, of Houston and Trey Martinez Fischer, of San Antonio, according to the Texas Tribune.
