State Rep. Geanie Morrison will travel to El Paso this week to participate in a public hearing of the House Select Committee on mass violence prevention and community safety, according to a news release from her office.
The House Select Committee was formed in response to the tragedies in El Paso, Midland and Odessa, and is studying and recommending solutions to help prevent mass violence and improve safety in Texas, the release said. The hearing will be Thursday at the University of Texas at El Paso.
House members will hear testimony from individuals and families impacted by the mass violence that occurred in El Paso on Aug. 3, 2019. Morrison will also visit the Walmart memorial and hear from area officials on community safety and mass violence.
