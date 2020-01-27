Standing together and raising their right hands, seven attendees to Victoria County commissioners court on Monday recited an oath, promising to defend the U.S. Constitution.
“I, Will Martin, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Martin, the commander of American Legion Post No. 166, began.
“Please note, nowhere in this solemn oath did we say anything about an exception to the Second Amendment,” Martin continued after reciting the oath. He urged the county leaders to support the Second Amendment, which protects a U.S. citizen’s right to bear arms, by signing a “strong resolution” designating Victoria County a Second Amendment sanctuary county. Victoria County commissioners ultimately approved such a resolution on Monday.
“From my perspective, I think it’s unfortunate that such statements are needed,” said Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller. “But the fact is we do live in a time when our God-given right of self-defense is under attack.”
Zeller said the Second Amendment is the “envy of oppressed people around the world,” and these types of resolutions provide local officials a way to communicate where the community stands on the issue to the public, the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress.
Zeller noted that counties across Texas are adopting similar resolutions. In November, Jackson County leaders passed a resolution declaring the county a Second Amendment sanctuary county. On Wednesday, Calhoun County commissioners are scheduled to discuss adopting a similar resolution.
During Monday’s meeting, six people aside from members of the court spoke in favor of the resolution, and three spoke against it. Local business leader and candidate for Victoria County sheriff Dale Fowler was among those who applauded the commissioners for considering the resolution.
“I think you send a great signal by doing this to the public in Victoria County, that they will always be able to protect themselves and be safe and secure in their homes,” he said.
But others present Monday questioned why the resolution was necessary, including Danna Cole, the founder of Center for Peace Victoria, an organization that hosts public conversation events to encourage dialogue about timely, often controversial, topics. Cole told commissioners that she is a gun owner, but was unsure of what being a sanctuary county entails.
“Does that mean that people can walk into Walmart with an AK-47 and … the police can’t stop them?” she asked. “I just want to know what that means. I’d like to have more conversations.”
Cole asked the commissioners to table a vote on the resolution Monday and invited them to the group’s upcoming event in March, which will be a public conversation discussing how to prevent mass shootings. She said the court could discuss what being a Second Amendment sanctuary county means in a more informal setting.
Similarly, Glenda Nickle said she’s been a resident of Victoria for more than 20 years and is also a gun owner and supporter of the Second Amendment. But, she said, she has a problem with “portraying Victoria County as a sanctuary city.”
Like many other Texas voters, she said, she does believe in some “common sense gun laws,” such as universal background checks. And, she believes in a “red flag law,” which, she said, means someone’s gun could be temporarily removed if they demonstrate they could be a danger to themselves or to others.
“I implore you to strongly consider tabling this or getting more information from some of the constituents in Victoria County,” she said.
County Commissioner Danny Garcia of Precinct 1 abstained from voting on the resolution, which was otherwise met with unanimous support from the court. Before choosing to abstain, Garcia said he has a son who has served in the military, believes in the Constitution and has guns at his home.
“But I don’t believe that I need a resolution to become a sanctuary county,” he said.
To Cole’s suggestion, Garcia said maybe there should be more conversations with members of the community on the matter, and he doesn’t believe the court should be “cherry-picking amendments” to support with a resolution.
To provide a law enforcement perspective, Victoria Chief Deputy Roy Boyd said the Second Amendment has nothing to do with defending yourself against a burglar and has nothing to do with hunting. It was put in place, he said, “based on a simple system here in the United States, which is that the power that is here in our structure for our government is God provides the power to the people, and the people provide the authority to the government.” He commended the court for the resolution.
“You know that as law enforcement, if something ever happens, we’d be the ones that they would come to to try and tell us to pick up the guns, but that will not happen at the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.
Commissioners Clint Ives, Gary Burns and Kevin Janak all spoke in favor of the resolution.
“I’m pretty well black and white; I believe in it,” Janak said. “That’s it.”
