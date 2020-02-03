Michael Ada is the new executive director of the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, the agency announced in a news release.
Ada replaces Joe Brannan, who retired after 15 years with the planning commission. Ada was previously the commission's director of economic development, recovery, and resilience.
The new director will outline his vision for the commission at its next board meeting on Feb. 26. Ada was selected by the commission's board of directors.
The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission is one of 24 planning regions in the state. The commissions, which are known as councils of government in some parts of the state, work to address programs and issues across city, county and other district boundaries.
