The advisory committee for the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission reviewed on Tuesday a five-year plan that focuses on furthering economic development in the region.
The regional economic development advisory committee, which has been active for about 14 months, discussed the plan which will begin next year. This is the first completed plan since 2011, said Michael Ada, the planning commission’s director of economic development.
The committee lacked a quorum so they could not adopt it.
The plan is essentially a roadmap of what the commission and staff will do and focus on in the next five years, Ada said.
“People are often more used to dealing with local government or state government, but when you really look behind the curtain a little more, you can see how much regional government really does,” he said.
The goals are:
- Cultural working group - To develop and implement a regional economic development partner summit by 2022. The event will include general, industry, workforce, education, arts and tourism tracks.
- Financial resources working group - To develop, maintain and provide local governments with a comprehensive financial resource tool by 2021.
- Built and natural resources working group - To identify and synthesize “anchor institution initiatives” by 2021. The anchor institutions include coordinating and collaborating with the education, medical and oil and gas industries.
- Regional economic development advisory committee - To develop, maintain and provide local governments and economic development partners with a regional economic development dashboard for decision makers by 2023; and identify, develop, implement and maintain a regional resilience funding mechanism by 2025.
Hannah Crone, a program specialist with the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, said the commission is funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, and one of the requirements is to produce this five-year plan. She said the strategy is viewed as a working document that can be updated and adjusted throughout the five years.
The organization utilizes the advisory committee, which has representatives from each of the seven counties overseen by the commission.
“It’s supposed to tie in all of the region’s regular economic development plans by county or by city or however it ends up working, we tie them all together to form a regional document,” she said.
After the Golden Crescent Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy publishes in December, Ada said, a public comment period will be held for people to comment on the plan.
“We understand the importance of people providing feedback and we look forward to comments and conversations at that point and going forward,” he said.
