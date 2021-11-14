At a busy Tuesday afternoon meeting, Victoria City Council will consider applying for several federal grants that would fund citywide improvements.
The grants would pay for LED streetlights, downtown sidewalk improvements and renovations to the greens at the Riverside Golf Course.
The first grant would pay for a $1.6 million upgrade to replace more than 4,000 streetlights with LEDs, starting with the Southside of Victoria. The project could be completed within one to two years and will require about $400,000 of city funding, according to the council’s agenda packet.
The second grant would pay for a $5-million overhaul of downtown sidewalks, including Main Street, South Bridge Street, West Goodwin Avenue, West Constitution Street, West Santa Rosa Street and West Juan Linn Street. The project, which would require $1.25 million of city funding, would remove and replace existing sidewalks and pay for streetscape items such as trees, grass, crosswalks and irrigation systems.
The third grant would pay for $1.364 million in improvements to the greens at the Riverside Golf Course. A quarter of the funding for that project would also come from the city.
There are several other hot topics on the council’s agenda.
The council will consider a resolution requesting an audit of the Victoria County Appraisal District. This audit is an attempt to address a lack of trust and confidence in the appraisal process among Victoria residents, according to this week’s agenda packet.
Council will also consider adopting the city’s parks and recreation master plan, a document that will guide the development of parks and recreation facilities and programs in Victoria for the next five to ten years.
Finally, City Manager Jesús Garza will give a presentation on the plan to create a tax increment reinvestment zone downtown. This plan, which has been previously discussed by council, would place some taxes on downtown property into a special fund for downtown improvements — without increasing taxes or levying any new taxes.
