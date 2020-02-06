Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to lead a campaign event for State Rep. Geanie Morrison in Victoria on Feb. 18.
Morrison is seeking reelection to Texas House District 30.
“I am proud to support Rep. Morrison for reelection, and I am grateful for the pivotal role she played in securing disaster recovery funding for the state of Texas,” Abbott said in a news release announcing his endorsement.
The event will kick off the first day of early voting ahead of the March 3 primary election.
Morrison began her first session in 1999. She is facing one opponent, Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, in the election.
