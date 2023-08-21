Current and former county employees could receive reimbursement on gym memberships soon.
County Commissioners considered an idea on Monday that would encourage county employees to get to the gym.
Under the proposed idea, county workers who attend the Citizens HealthPlex at least eight times in one month would not be charged for the next month.
"It's more of an incentive to get more people to live a healthier lifestyle and to get more people in the gym utilizing our excellent benefits that we have now." Project and Planning Assistant Loria Rose said.
The new benefits would coincide with the reduced gym membership rates that current workers already are receiving.
Currently, county employees and their spouses receive a waived sign up fee and only play $32.50, which is about 50% less, a month compared to the regular membership cost of about $65.
Commissioners said that they liked the idea. They also talked about including retirees.
"There was some conversation that arose about retirees being able to take advantage of the same benefit," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said.
Zeller said there's a list of 400 to 500 retired county workers who could be eligible for the memberships.
"I would definitely be in favor of those who already have served us," Precinct 4 County Commissioner Danny Garcia said.
The proposed deal would begin trial runs on Sept. 1 so that gym goers would receive the benefits by October.
Commissioners delayed action on the item until next week so they can conduct more research on the utilization data.