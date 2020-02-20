The intersection of Hanselman Road and Delmar Drive will be closed to all traffic Tuesday to make pavement repairs, according to a city news release.
The closure will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Through traffic can avoid delays in the work zone by taking alternate routes.
For more information, contact the city’s public works department at 361-485-3340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.