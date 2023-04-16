As the city seeks to improve our transportation network, we want to make sure that we remember our residents who don’t drive.
The City of Victoria Development Services is developing our first active transportation master plan. We encourage residents to provide their input so our transportation projects can better meet their needs.
“Active transportation” refers to non-motorized methods of transportation, such as walking or riding a bicycle. When designing a transportation project, it is important to account for active transportation so residents can safely travel from point A to point B whether they are driving or not. In addition, a transportation network that accommodates active transportation benefits the whole community by providing opportunities for exercise and recreation.
This master plan is Victoria’s first plan to focus on the needs of residents who use active transportation. The city previously completed another plan, Paseo de Victoria, that included recommendations for improving Victoria’s trail network. But, that plan was completed by Parks & Recreation and was primarily focused on trails as a recreational resource rather than a transportation need.
The city’s thoroughfare master plan does contain some recommendations for active transportation, but having a plan focused solely on active transportation will help us to better accommodate those needs in all our projects.
The active transportation master plan will include maps of Victoria showing where our transportation network is and where it should be, along with typical design cross-sections and overall policy recommendations.
The plan will be used along with the thoroughfare master plan to prioritize improvements and guide the design process. For example, if the thoroughfare master plan recommends building an arterial road and the active transportation master plan identifies an active transportation need in the same area, then the road’s design might include sidewalks or a hike and bike trail.
We are currently soliciting feedback from the public through a survey that includes an interactive map where residents can indicate what they like and don’t like about Victoria’s existing transportation network. The survey and map are available at www.victoriatx.gov/atmp.
The feedback obtained through the map will be especially important as we work to identify needs in our transportation network. As you fill out the map, think about the places where you’d like to be able to walk or bike. Where is active transportation easy for you? Where is it hard?
We will also host an open house in mid-May where residents can meet with staff and ask questions. A date will be provided as the event gets closer. Around this time, we will also publish an existing conditions analysis, which will provide an overview of our current transportation network, at www.victoriatx.gov/atmp.
The more residents who participate in the survey, the better equipped we will be to make improvements to our transportation network that align with everyone’s needs. Let’s continue on the road to a better Victoria—whether we drive, bike or walk.