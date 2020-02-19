State Rep. Geanie Morrison and the Texas House Committee on Culture, Recreation and Tourism remind the community of a public hearing in Victoria on Thursday.
The committee will meet to hear about the implementation of two bills Morrison passed, HB 2321 and HB 1300, during the last legislative session.
The hearing will be at 1 p.m. at the Victoria College's Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road
HB 2321 helps protect against the illegal harvesting of undersized oysters, while HB 1300 allows for oyster aquaculture in Texas, according to a news release.
“Both HB 2321 and HB 1300 will have a positive lasting effect on the preservation of our Gulf bays and provide additional economic opportunities for our state,” said Chairman John P. Cyrier.
All nine of the House Committee members are scheduled to attend the hearing. The Committee has jurisdiction over all matters pertaining to the creation, operation, and control of state parks; the regulation and control of the propagation and preservation of wildlife and fish in the state; the development and regulation of the fish and oyster industries of the state; hunting and fishing in the state, and the regulation and control thereof.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.