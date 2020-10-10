Republican candidate Kenneth Wells is running against incumbent Democratic candidate Danny Garcia in the race for Victoria County Precinct 1 commissioner.
The two candidates sparred during a debate hosted by the Advocate and the Victoria Chamber Commerce this week on matters including a forensic audit examining how the county managed millions of dollars of Hurricane Harvey recovery money and pay for county employees.
Early on during the debate, Wells, 55, a career Victoria County sheriff’s deputy, called out Garcia for his vote in to ax the forensic audit that he had previously supported. Wells said he would have supported the forensic audit, saying he thinks it’s unreasonable not to expect taxpayers to question where and how millions of dollars were spent.
“I think it’s egregious, I think it’s ridiculous, … it doesn’t make any sense,” he said.
Garcia, 58, explained he did indeed support a forensic audit, but ultimately did not support “an open-ended audit,” that he felt would’ve given the auditing firm an open checkbook.
Wells ran against Garcia in the 2016 election but lost after earning about 40% of the vote. He also sought the Democratic nomination in 2012 in a six-person race, again losing to Garcia.
When it comes to who has the best knowledge, experience and background for the job, Garcia said that Wells “can’t even come close.” Prior to being elected in 2012, Garcia worked for the Texas Department of Transportation for more than 30 years, during which he gained experience managing people, managing projects and working with budgets.
“I not only have the background, the knowledge and the experience, most importantly, I have the passion to want to be your county commissioner,” he said.
Wells, however, said he's the best fit for the job because “public service is something that (he's) used to.”
The people of Precinct 1 “deserve a commissioner with an open door policy,” Wells said. If elected, he said he would fight for residents’ tax dollars, increase accessibility and transparency by creating a Precinct 1-specific website and be more available and communicative with residents.
“I would be a full-time commissioner, not a part-time commissioner,” he said.
Several times during the debate, Wells pointed out that Garcia hasn’t supported giving raises to county employees in past years, even though the county has a hefty reserve fund. The county sets the general fund reserve target at 25% of annual expenditures, and ended 2019 with a reserve of nearly 50%, according to the county's annual audit.
Wells said he would be a leader that would prioritize giving employees raises, adding that he thinks holding on to that large of a reserve is “wasteful.”
Garcia, however, said he’s grateful to be a part of a commissioners court that budgets conservatively. When Hurricane Harvey hit, he said, “we weren’t like most counties wondering where money was going to come from to get things going — we had the money, and that’s why you keep it.”
For the 2020 budget year, the county did give out raises that included a $2 per hour raise for Victoria County Sheriff’s Office licensed peace officers, which Garcia said is evidence that he does support giving raises when possible.
Because of Wells' comments about salaries, Garcia said he doesn't believe that Wells has the passion that he does to serve the public.
“It’s not about salaries, it’s about service, and we have made significant improvements in what salaries were when I started to where they are now,” Garcia said.
Wells countered that while working for the sheriff’s office and running for this position, “it’s never been about money,” and instead is about taking care of county employees. Wells pointed to the $1.36 million the county received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and said Garcia “has not taken any action to pay employees that have been suffering” because of the pandemic.
“If you’re going to tell me that a commissioner is going to sit up there and say, ‘We got to analyze this, analyze that,’ it should have been analyzed when you first applied for the grant, so when you do get it, you start allocating that money,” Wells said.
Garcia explained that the county is using the money and is simply taking the time to make sure to stay within the bounds of what the funds can be used for.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Tuesday.
