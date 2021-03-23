Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller is inviting the community to sit down with him for coffee on Friday morning.
The monthly “Coffee with the Judge” event will be at Liberty Coffee Haus, 206 N. Liberty St., from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
“We’ve encountered challenges, as well as great opportunities recently. I remain committed to keeping Victoria County moving forward, and I think it’s important to give folks the opportunity to stay connected with their county government,” said Zeller. “Any and everyone in the community is encouraged to stop by for a cup of coffee Friday morning.”
The coffee hour is an informal, come-and-go event. Coffee and refreshments will be served.
