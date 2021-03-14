Victoria’s City Council will decide Tuesday whether to call a July special election for Victoria mayor.
The city’s top elected position was unexpectedly vacated after Mayor Rawley McCoy died March 5 of a heart attack. McCoy was two years into his first term as mayor.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, the council will vote on an ordinance that would call a July 3 special election for McCoy’s successor.
If council approves the July 3 election date, candidates could file for the race from April 3 until May 3, according to the council packet. Voters could cast early ballots June 21 — 29.
Whoever is elected to replace McCoy would serve for the rest of McCoy’s term, which would have ended in May 2022.
McCoy defeated three other candidates for mayor in 2019, when he took 51% of the votes and avoided a runoff. Council members have credited McCoy’s time at the helm and new city leadership with bringing a new energy and momentum to the council’s work and ambitions.
No candidates have yet made public announcements about their plans to run for the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.