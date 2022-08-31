Keep Victoria Beautiful has announced the first two funding recipients from a new grant program that is designed to help local businesses and community organizations keep their parts of Victoria looking beautiful.
The University of Houston-Victoria received a $500 match for a memorial garden honoring longtime supporter Kay Kerr Walker.
Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry received a $500 match for landscaping using native plants/
Under the terms of the program, the recipients must commit to maintaining their projects for at least three years.
How it’s funded
The grants are fully sponsored by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, H-E-B’s Community Investment Program and LyondellBasell.
To become a sponsor or to donate to other KVB programs, contact Community Appearance Manager Christy Youker at 361-485-3230 or cyouker@victoriatx.gov or visit www.victoriatx.gov/kvb.
How to apply
Local businesses, apartments, nonprofits, neighborhood associations, homeowner associations, schools and other community organizations can apply for beautification grants through KVB.
To apply and to view a full list of program guidelines, visit www.victoriatx.gov/kvb.
