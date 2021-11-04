Keep Victoria Beautiful has received a $1,950 Green Bag Grant from Keep Texas Beautiful to help restore the butterfly garden at The Texas Zoo.
“Keep Victoria Beautiful is truly a community effort, and we’re excited to be able to partner with The Texas Zoo for this project that will benefit all of Victoria,” said Christy Youker, City of Victoria beautification coordinator.
The grant program is sponsored by H-E-B and Central Market. Under the conditions of the grant, the project must be completed by July 2022.
“We are thankful for sponsors like H-E-B who support our efforts to clean and beautify communities around Texas,” said Keep Texas Beautiful Executive Director Suzanne Kho. “We cannot wait to see the projects our affiliates are able to complete with help from our Green Bag Grants.”
Also, Keep Victoria Beautiful last week received a $600 grant from the Victoria Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors to start a beautification grant program for businesses. KVB officials plan to launch the grant program next year along with a paid membership program.
“Working together as a community is what makes Victoria beautiful,” Youker said.
For more information about KVB, visit victoriatx.gov/kvb or follow Keep Victoria Beautiful on Facebook.
