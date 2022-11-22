Giving residents a beautiful place to call home is a goal of Keep Victoria Beautiful and Habitat for Humanity, so it should come as no surprise that the two are joining together to help residents beautify their houses.
The City of Victoria’s Keep Victoria Beautiful and Habitat for Humanity are partnering on a new program called Brush Up that will send volunteers to help residents with minor exterior improvements like painting and yard work.
“The power of Keep Victoria Beautiful is in partnership,” said Community Appearance Manager Christy Youker. “Groups like Habitat for Humanity contribute their own unique skills and resources, and we’re excited to work with them on this initiative that will bring more energy and positivity to our neighborhoods.”
About the program
The new initiative is based on a similar program, Love Where You Live, that Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Brian McClane participated in when he lived in Plano.
McClane said the program allowed him to see firsthand how small beautification projects can encourage community pride and responsibility.
“We saw neighborhoods begin to revitalize themselves,” McClane said. “If we were working on a house, we would start to see neighbors come out and work on their own houses.”
Program kicks off in Silver City
The first home project was completed Nov. 10 and 12 in the Silver City neighborhood.
Keep Victoria Beautiful planned to send volunteers to work on the house during KVB’s Nov. 12 neighborhood cleanup. Although the cleanup was canceled, a few volunteers representing Keep Victoria Beautiful and the City of Victoria Code Enforcement came to work on the house.
The family living at the home also participated in the cleanup. Together, the participants painted the house, installed window siding, trimmed trees and removed old posts and tree trunks from the property. The city’s Solid Waste removed old brick pillars using a backhoe and hauled trash from the site.
What’s next
Habitat for Humanity will continue to host projects in coordination with Keep Victoria Beautiful’s neighborhood cleanups.
Officials with the city and Habitat for Humanity work together to identify households that would be good candidates for the program. They have already identified a home to receive service during the next neighborhood cleanup in Queen City.
How it’s funded
The materials for the first project were provided by Habitat for Humanity.
McClane said he hopes to implement a system where local businesses and community organizations can “adopt” a home and provide materials, with the homeowners contributing a portion of the cost if they are able to do so.
City services in Silver City
Even though the cleanup in the north part of Silver City was canceled, the city is still providing additional services this month to lift up the neighborhood.
Environmental Services will provide extra bulky trash and limb pickups through Nov. 30 at no cost to residents. So far, the department has picked up 16 tons of bulky items.
Also through Nov. 30, residents can leave out refrigerators and other Freon appliances for pickup. Appliance Pro is donating Freon removal at no cost to the city or residents.
Residents who need help moving trash or limbs to the curb, or who would like to receive a free smoke alarm, can call Environmental Services at 361-485-3230 for assistance.
Stay connected
To apply for the program, visit www.goldencrescenthabitat.org/brush-up. To qualify, homeowners must demonstrate a need for assistance, and they must participate in the cleanup if they are physically able to do so.
To sign up to be notified of upcoming Keep Victoria Beautiful cleanups, visit victoriatx.gov/kvb.