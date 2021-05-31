Victoria Building Mugs
Keep Victoria Beautiful will announce the winner of the first Business Beautification Award at the Tuesday City Council meeting.

The award recognizes businesses for general appearance improvements, including landscaping signage, property upkeep, and the addition of potted plants or flowers. It is meant to encourage businesses and homeowners to take pride in their locations and neighborhoods, according to the Keep Victoria Beautiful website.

The City Council will also hold a public hearing to consider an ordinance, which would allow the city to increase the credit card surcharge 95 cents on utility payments made via an Interactive Voice Response system to $3.95.

The Utility Billing Office receives an average of nearly 200 calls per day, according to information provided in agenda packet. The interactive voice response system would allow customers who do not need to speak to a representative to easily make a payment over the phone.

If this ordinance is approved, all over-the-phone payments would be exclusively accepted by the interactive voice response system and increase the credit card surcharge fee by 95 cents.

Customers making credit card payments in person would still only be charged $3.

Cat writes about Victoria's city and county government. Questions, tips, or ideas? Let me know cdelaura@vicad.com or (361) 580-6511

