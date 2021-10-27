The City of Victoria Environmental Services and Keep Victoria Beautiful are seeking volunteers for a cleanup in the Parkway neighborhood 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 13.
Volunteers will meet at C3 Victory Church, 1604 Crestwood Drive, then split into teams and go door to door helping residents who need help moving bulky trash or tree limbs to their curbs for pickup.
Individuals and groups can sign up at victoriatx.gov/kvb. Volunteers ages 12 and up are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Walk-up volunteers are welcome, but residents are encouraged to register in advance to help with planning the event.
Parkway residents who will need help moving items are encouraged to contact Environmental Services at 361-485-3230 or keepvictoriabeautiful@victoriatx.gov.
Refrigerators and other appliances containing Freon will be accepted for pickup. Appliance Pro will remove Freon from collected appliances at no cost to residents or the City.
Other hazardous materials, such as TVs, will not be accepted. To schedule a no-cost pickup of household hazardous waste, contact Waste Management at 1-800-449-7587.
Donuts and coffee will be provided at 8 a.m. and hot dogs and drinks will be provided at 10:30 a.m. at C3 Victory Church to volunteers and residents. The Salvation Army will provide the donuts.
Representatives from the Victoria Police Department, the Victoria Fire Department, the Victoria Public Library, Code Enforcement and Communications & Public Affairs will be present at C3 Victory Church to inform residents about City services.
The library will provide children’s activities at C3 Victory Church. Fire department representatives will canvass the neighborhood to offer no-cost smoke alarm installations.
The City of Victoria provides residents with two no-cost bulk trash pickups and four no-cost limb pickups per year. To schedule a pickup and to find out when limbs are being picked up in your area, visit victoriatx.gov/environmental-services or call 361-485-3230.
