The Texas Legislature in 2019 expanded the Texas Water Development Board’s role in financing flood mitigation and drainage projects across the state with the passage of Senate Bill 7, which was co-authored by State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, according to a news release from Kolkhorst’s office.
The legislature also authorized a one-time transfer of $1.4 billion from the state’s Economic Stabilization, or “Rainy Day,” Fund to the new Flood Infrastructure Fund and the Texas Infrastructure Resiliency Fund. The Flood Infrastructure Fund will provide grants and low-cost loans for drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects.
“Flooding and hurricanes have impacted the lives of millions of Texans. That’s why these funds are designed to make the implementation of drainage and flood projects more affordable for Texas communities and to meet immediate needs for funding without raising taxes of fees,” Kolkhorst said in the release.
