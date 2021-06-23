Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appointed State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst to the Senate Committee on Business & Commerce, according to a press release from the senator’s office Wednesday.
The committee has oversight of business, banking, the electric grid, property, finance, alcoholic beverages and occupational licensing.
“Many Texans froze to death during the February freeze and grid failure, and as a member of the Business & Commerce Committee, I will not stop asking questions as to how and why this happened and what we can do to ensure that our public utility grid is operating openly and honestly,” Kolkhorst said in the press release. “We did not get here overnight, and we are not going to solve it overnight. Massive system-wide reforms are needed and every option needs to be on the table.”
Kolkhorst’s other committee assignments include the Senate Select Committees on Finance, on Natural Resources & Economic Development, on Transportation, on Water, on Agriculture & Rural Affairs, on Ports and serving as the chair of the Health & Human Services Committee.
