The National Federation of Independent Business – Texas Chapter announced that State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst earned a 100% voting record during the 86th legislative session, citing her support for local businesses, according to a news release from Kolkhorst’s office.
“Sen. Kolkhorst is a true friend of the small business community in Texas,” said Annie Spilman, NFIB’s state director for Texas, in the release. “She has shown our members that she will do everything she can to create and maintain an environment where entrepreneurs and small, family businesses can expand and create jobs.”
Kolkhorst is a business owner and former Chamber of Commerce CEO who has earned recognition for her policies that foster economic growth and prosperity in Texas.
“The fight to protect our small businesses is important because they make up the vast majority of all companies in Texas,” said Kolkhorst in the release. “These independent businesses are the engine of our state’s economy and I am proud to receive a perfect voting record from NFIB-Texas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.