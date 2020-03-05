Kolkhorst receives award from Texas Travel Industry Association

State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst received the Texas Travel Industry Association’s Silver Spur Award at the association’s 30th annual Unity Dinner for her work in passing Senate Bill 26 and Senate Joint Resolution 24 during last year’s legislative session.
The award is given to individuals who have demonstrated leadership and exemplary service to the Texas travel and tourism industry, according to a news release from her office.
“It is indeed an honor to receive such a prestigious award and to share the stage with my colleague and good friend, Representative John Cyrier,” said Kolkhorst in the release. “95% of Texas lands are owned privately. This is why it is so important for every Texan, from the largest cities to the smallest towns, to have the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors and to learn about Texas’ history by visiting our state’s rich historic sites.”
Senate Bill 26 and Senate Joint Resolution 24 became Proposition 5 in last year’s constitutional amendment election and passed statewide with 88 percent of the vote.
Under Proposition 5, the entire amount of the already existing state sales tax on sporting goods will be permanently dedicated to state parks and historic sites. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission are already beginning to alleviate an estimated $800 million backlog of deferred maintenance and repairs across the state’s parks and historic sites, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.