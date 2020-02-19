State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst received the Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Chapter of the Wildlife Society on Feb. 14 at the society’s 56th annual meeting, according to a news release.
The award was presented to Kolkhorst by the chapter’s executive director, Don Steinbach, for her years of distinguished service in the Texas Legislature advocating for wildlife, which has included leading efforts to preserve private property rights, encouraging wildlife conservation and inspiring resource management.
“To be recognized by a such a renowned group of wildlife biologists is truly an honor,” Kolkhorst said in the release. “Through the years, their input and testimony has been invaluable to lawmakers like me. As Texas continues to grow and different challenges are ever present, advocating for wildlife is extremely important, especially for those of us that grew up with a hunting heritage.”
