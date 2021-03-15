The Texas Senate passed a bill Monday that would could force ERCOT to retroactively reduce the price of wholesale electricity charged during last month's winter storm.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas charged the maximum amount allowed for wholesale electricity during the February storm. The bill would require the Public Utility Commission to force ERCOT to reverse the charges to the "correct" prices by March 20.
State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst joined the majority of state senators in voting to approve the bill, which passed 27-3, according to a news release from her office. The bill will now head to the Texas House of Representatives.
"I have heard from many constituents on this matter and as their state senator, I am committed to protecting Texas ratepayers from this expensive billing error," Kolkhorst said in a statement. "That's why I joined nearly every member of the Texas Senate to pass SB 2142 because we must make absolutely sure that bad behavior is not rewarded on the backs of Texas families."
Kolkhorst, a Republican from Brenham, represents Texas Senate District 18, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Refugio counties, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.