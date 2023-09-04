The last public hearing on the proposed budget will be Tuesday at the Victoria City Council meeting.
This will be the last chance for the public to speak on the 2024 budget before it goes into effect Oct. 1.
On Aug. 29, the proposed $256 million budget was presented to the public.
The proposed tax rate for next year is 48.98 cents per $100 valuation. This rate exceeds the no-new revenue tax of 46.48 cents but does not exceed the voter approved tax rate.
The public hearing for the budget will be held no less than 16 days from the date the budget is filed with the council, according to the meeting agenda.
The final votes on the budget and proposed tax rate are expected to follow the public hearings.