City Hall

Victoria City Hall 

 Contributed

The last public hearing on the proposed budget will be Tuesday at the Victoria City Council meeting.

This will be the last chance for the public to speak on the 2024 budget before it goes into effect Oct. 1.

On Aug. 29,  the proposed $256 million budget was presented to the public.

The proposed tax rate for next year is 48.98 cents per $100 valuation. This rate exceeds the no-new revenue tax of 46.48 cents but does not exceed the voter approved tax rate.

The public hearing for the budget will be held no less than 16 days from the  date the budget is filed with the council, according to the meeting agenda.

The final votes on the budget and proposed tax rate are expected to follow the public hearings.

Tyrese Boone is the local government and public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. Tyrese is a recent digital and print graduate from the University of North Texas. He may be reached at tboone@vicad.com or text 940-765-6859.

Tags

Tyrese is the local government and public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He also has a passion for sports and fishing.