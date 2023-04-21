Victoria County may decide within two weeks whether it wants to pursue a grant that it did not receive last year, the top elected county official said.
The grant concerns state funding for a regional public defender office, which would serve people who can not afford a private attorney after they are charged with a crime.
If the Texas Indigent Defense Commission board approves an application, the public defender office would serve Victoria, Jackson, Lavaca and Refugio counties beginning in 2024, according to Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller.
May 8 is the commission's application deadline.
Zeller said that if Victoria County applies for the grant, a decision from the TIDC could arrive some time between June and August.
Paying over $1 million a year to fund criminal indigent defense services is a burden for Victoria County, Zeller said.
"The U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to an attorney in criminal cases," Zeller said. "In Texas, this responsibility is delegated to the counties."
Zeller said across the state, counties are moving away from the "wheel system," in which the public defender role is shared by a group of private attorneys. The county judge said the number of attorneys who are willing to take up criminal indigent cases has decreased in recent years.
"It's a challenge to find attorneys to meet today's demands," Zeller said. "It's a problem across the state."
Through a public defender office, participating counties could lower costs and increase the efficiency of the regional public defense system, Zeller said.
The grant Victoria and neighboring counties are applying for would cover 80% of the cost to run the public defender office in its first year, according to the state indigent defense commission. About two-thirds of public defender office costs would be covered by the commission permanently beginning in year two.
"Over the first three years, TIDC grants could equal approximately $7.2 million," the indigent defense commission said in a planning study it conducted on behalf of the Crossroads county partnership.
In the planning study, the TIDC said Victoria County could save around $920,000 if the commission decides to fund the regional public defender office. Jackson would save about $203,000; Lavaca $36,000 and Refugio $23,000.
Zeller said the cost each county would be responsible for would depend on the number of indigent cases in each county, meaning Victoria County would likely pay the highest amount.
Geoff Burkhart, executive director of the TIDC, said the grant offered by the commission contains multiple benefits.
It increases the likelihood of an indigent defendant getting access to a lawyer. It ensures the defendants will have quality representation in court, and it provides lawyers with data they can use for their case management systems.
"The best benefit for Texans in rural counties is that public defender offices enhance a county's ability to recruit young attorneys," Burkhart said. "Young attorneys may be burdened by law school debt, which means they are more attracted to private law firms and public defender offices."
Zeller said the public defender office would operate like a criminal district attorney's office, with a chief officer leading a team of public defenders and administrative support staff.
"If we do apply, and are awarded a grant. We would form a committee that would screen and recommend applicants for the chief public defender role," Zeller said. "This committee would be a requirement of the grant with TDIC."
Constance Filley Johnson, criminal district attorney for Victoria County, said she supports the regional office concept, because indigent defendants accused of crimes "would have greater access to efficient, effective legal representation."
"I do think a PDO would be similar to my office in many ways," Filley Johnson said in a statement Wednesday. "The DA’s office represents the state, and the PDO represents the accused. Both entities’ goal is to see that justice is done. If done properly, we’re both doing the same job, just on different sides of the aisle."
Filley Johnson and Zeller agreed that it would be a challenge to hire lawyers who would work for the public defender office, due to a shortage of available attorneys.
"It may take some time to fill the PDO positions, but I don’t think we should avoid moving forward for that reason alone," Filley Johnson said.
Last year, Victoria County applied for a regional public defender office grant, saying it would offer services in a partnership with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid. The indigent defense commission declined the county's funding request.
"The board's decision was in no way a critique of Victoria County," said Burkhart, the TDIC executive director. "We just did not have enough funding for all the applicants last year."
Burkhart said he is not a member of the indigent defense commission's 13-member board.
"I applaud Victoria County for leading the charge for public defense," Burkhart said.