Victoria’s Lighted Christmas Parade is reversed no more.
The parade will return in its normal format in downtown this year. From 6-9 p.m. Dec. 4, residents will be able to gaze in-person at lighted floats, car and motorcycle clubs, marching bands and other yearly favorites as they kick off the holiday season.
"I think it's wonderful," said Mark Longoria, Toys for Tots coordinator, of the return to in-person festivities. "It's one of the things we love to do every year."
Each year Toys for Tots collects donated brand-new toys, which are then distributed to children across the seven-county Crossroads area. While their collection bins can be found across town from now until Dec. 13, they also accept donations the night of the parade. Residents are invited to bring donations to place on their float as they pass by.
He said, with last year's alternative format for the parade, they saw a slight decrease of gifts donated during the event.
"Last year was really, really different. It didn't feel the same," he said. "But it was a great effort to at least celebrate Christmas in a way that we could knowing all the circumstances of the pandemic."
While their float changes from year to year, he said, they always feature the Toys for Tots train and have a Marine in uniform join them on the float.
“While we were glad to be able to offer the parade in a modified format last year, we know many residents will be looking forward to the traditional experience of coming downtown to see the parade,” Parks & Recreation Director Jason Alfaro said in a news release from the city of Victoria. “We hope residents will join us for this celebration, whether in person or through livestream.”
The parade will be livestreamed again this year on the city's Facebook at City of Victoria, Texas – Government.
Parks & Recreation is seeking food and merchandise vendors and floats for the parade. To sign up for the parade or register as a vendor, visit victoriatx.gov/registration. Applications are due Nov. 19, according to the news release.
For more information about Parks & Recreation programs and events, visit victoriatx.gov/parks or call 361-485-3200.
