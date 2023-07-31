Another tenant plans to move into the county-owned 311 E. Constitution St. building.
Commissioners court approved a lease for architecture firm Rawley McCoy and Associates to lease space and make some improvements to it.
The firm has been a staple in Victoria County since its beginning in 1995. The company has participated in many projects involving local school districts, colleges, health facilities and churches in the Crossroads.
The lease will be for 10 years. The company will invest $340,000 in redesigning the office space.
The company wants to move into the building as soon as possible.
"Well, I'm certainly on board," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said Monday. "I know that we do want RMA in there as soon as possible and are excited to have you guys in there as tenants."
In other news, the court gave an update on State Representative Geanie W. Morrison's office in the same building.
Morrison, whose lease was approved last week, is having work done on her office. She will officially move in by Aug. 7.
Zeller said he's excited about the new tenants occupying the Constitution Street building and will have discussion with other possible tenants soon.