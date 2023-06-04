Victoria County commissioners could fill two vacancies on the Citizens Medical Center Board of Directors as soon as Monday, County Judge Ben Zeller said.
Commissioners could expand the board from six to seven members. One of the new members will fill the vacancy left by Dr. Tanya Seiler. Seiler's term expires July 1.
Zeller said the two candidates currently up for consideration are Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi, an oncologist at Citizens, and Ashlie Thomas, a vice president at C.L. Thomas.
"While we continue to consider other qualified individuals as well, I believe these two both have valuable skills and perspectives and would make an already successful board even better," Zeller said.
The two new members will begin their terms on July 1.
Seiler is the board's chairperson. The board has not yet decided who will succeed her in that role, Zeller said.
"This is an important time for the hospital, with a newly renovated emergency room and an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) expansion that will start soon," Zeller said. "Citizens plays an ever-increasing role in the community when it comes to public health."
Victoria County residents interested in joining Citizens' Board of Directors can find an application on the county website's "Organization and Commissions" page.
Also on Monday, commissioners plan to reappoint two members of the Victoria County Navigation District Board, Annie Cullen and John Gilley.
The navigation district oversees the Port of Victoria.
"John and Annie are playing a key part in the success and growth we're seeing at the port," Zeller said. "I'm very thankful for their willingness to serve another term."
Cullen works for L&F Distributors and Gilley is the president of St. Joseph High School in Victoria, according to the Port of Victoria website.