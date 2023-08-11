Local residents & businesses prepare for tax-free weekend

Residents and businesses in the Crossroads community were getting ready Friday for this year’s tax free weekend.
According to the Texas Comptroller’s website, the weekend will last from Friday to Sunday.
Items such as school supplies, backpacks, clothing and footwear under $100 will not have the state’s 8.25% sales tax applied to it.
Store chains such as Target and Walmart along with local shops around the area will participate in the promotion.
Many residents during this time want to save money and buy their kids the items they need for school for future use.
However, many residents who began their shopping Friday were not aware of this weekend’s holiday.
“I guess it was a coincidence. It was tax free weekend, and we wanted to get in,” Victoria resident Abbie Brysch said, while loading clothes into a shopping cart where her daughter was riding.
Hallettsville resident Robyn Hartman also was unaware.
“I didn’t plan to shop on tax free weekend,” she said. “It just happened.”
Tax free weekend would usually take place a week before the school year would start.
Due to a February change in Victoria public schools, the school year’s academic calendar started a week earlier.
“So this year, it’s happening after the school year started and that may have caught some folks off guard,” Kelly High, owner of High-Brehm Hats & Western, said.
The customers are happy to save as much money as they can on the deals this weekend.
“It helps a lot because you get more bang for your buck,” Brysch said. “There’s just more options that you can get more with your money.”
“Especially with the economy the way it is now,” Edna resident Maryssa Dunagan said, laughing. “I just need to get my kids more clothes because I did not get a lot of school shopping done before school started.”
“It’ll save me some money” Hartman said. “Taxes are high.”
Business owners were enjoying the weekend, as well, with the increase in business.
“The consumer doesn’t pay sales tax, and we don’t have to pay the sales tax,” High said. “They can shop in every store in town and get a deal.”
High said his business is usually closed on Sunday but will be open for the whole weekend for customers to get more time to bank on the weekend’s special.
“A lot of folks are looking for ways to give the government less, so it’s a great weekend to do that,” he said.