Local organizations that help bring tourism to the city of Victoria can begin applying for hotel occupancy tax funds for 2022.
Under Texas law, the city of Victoria collects a hotel occupancy tax from hotels, bed-and-breakfasts and other lodging facilities. The revenue must be used to promote tourism and the convention and hotel industry.
Priority will be given to applicants based on their ability to bring overnight visitors to Victoria. Only events and programs that generate meaningful hotel night activity will be eligible to receive funding.
The application form is available at victoriatx.gov/businessassistance. Completed applications should be emailed to jnovosad@victoriatx.gov no later than 5 p.m. July 30.
Applications will be reviewed by the hotel occupancy tax funds subcommittee of the Tourism Advisory Board, which will make recommendations to the City Council. The City Council will make final decisions on funding.
Workshops covering the hotel occupancy tax funds application process and the evaluation process will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday; noon July 20; noon July 22; and 6 p.m. July 27. Meetings will be at 700 Main Center, conference room 205, and through Zoom. Information about how to join through Zoom can be found at victoriatx.gov/businessassistance.
All applicants are strongly encouraged to attend a workshop. Attendance will be taken into consideration during application scoring.
For more information, contact Joel Novosad, director of the Convention & Visitors Bureau, at 361-485-3117 or jnovosad@victoriatx.gov.
