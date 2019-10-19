Lois Kolkhorst talks 2020 elections, legislative session

State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst rallied Republicans from throughout her district Saturday, urging them to get excited for the 2020 elections.
"We are not going to lose in 2020," Kolkhorst said, urging the party to get excited as some political polls predict that some longtime Republican regions of the state could be competitive for Democrats. "I'm excited about 2020. Listen, I don't like to watch a football game where somebody's going to get beat by 60 points. I like those close football games."
Kolkhorst spoke at the quarterly meeting for Republicans in Senate District 18, which spans all or some of 21 counties, including Victoria. The meeting, which is held in different parts of the district every quarter, was at the University of Houston-Victoria.
The Brenham-based state senator rallied the room after detailing highlights from the 2019 legislative session, which ended in May. State lawmakers passed major bills addressing Hurricane Harvey recovery and reforming how public schools are paid for. One bill will create a statewide flood plan, which Texas has never had before. Some residents of coastal parts of Texas who are still recovering from Harvey were subject again to floods this year.
"We have to do better," Kolkhorst said. "Some of that discipline will be how we revert water, how we slow water down. Some of that discipline will be that we don't build in the flood pools behind reservoirs."
Kolkhorst, who is chair of the Senate's Health and Human Services Commission, also said she was planning to host a hearing on vaping and its impact on public health very soon.
Republican politicians U.S. Congressman Michael Cloud, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller, State Rep. Geanie Morrison and Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback also spoke at the meeting. Lane Johnson, the director of clinical services at Gulf Bend Center, addressed mental health needs in the region and the country.
Edee Sinclair, the district's committeewoman for the State Republican Executive Committee, also spoke Saturday about the ongoing fallout from a recording between two top Republican state lawmakers and a conservative activist.
"As you know, we have a bit of an issue with the Speaker of the House, State Rep. Bonnen," Sinclair said. "(The recording) is pretty tough."
In the recording, Bonnen said that, "Any mayor, county judge that was dumb a-- enough to come meet with me, I told them with great clarity, my goal is for this to be the worst session in the history of the legislature for cities and counties."
"I hope the next session is even worse," State Rep. Dustin Burrows replied.
Michael Quinn Sullivan, who is the CEO of the conservative group Empower Texans, was at the meeting and released the recording.
Bonnen also offered Sullivan's group press credentials, and urged him to target sitting Republican House members in the 2020 primaries. The Texas Rangers have been asked to review the June meeting during which the comments were made.
Bill Pozzi, the chair of the Victoria County Republican Party, said Bonnen should resign as speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.