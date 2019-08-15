John Johnston, the city of Victoria’s development engineer, will soon work as Victoria County’s first engineer/project manager.
Victoria County commissioners at its Aug. 5 meeting approved the selection of Johnston for the role. Johnston said he does not yet have a firm end date with the city but is slated to begin work with the county Sept. 30.
“I am looking forward to the new challenges and opportunities out there with the county,” he said.
Johnston’s tenure with the city of Victoria spanned nearly three decades. In his 27 years, his job involved work on stormwater management, floodplain administration, street work projects, disaster recovery management and more.
Johnston said he worked during 10 natural disasters and worked on more than 130 projects that totaled about $200 million dollars.
“It’s great to have my fingerprints on things that happen in this community,” he said.
Victoria County commissioners approved the addition of the role to county positions at a meeting in late May. County Judge Ben Zeller said then the position will assist departments across the county as well as manage and assist with projects and county activities.
The duties of the engineer/project manager will also include some the duties of the previous floodplain manager, Zeller said, including the oversight of county development subdivision standards.
"We are excited and eager to bring on another great person to the Victoria County family," Zeller said at the Aug. 5 meeting.
Johnston was born and raised in Victoria and graduated with a degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University in 1983. He began working for the city in 1992 as the director of engineering. In 1994 he began working as the director of public works, and in 2006 he began his role as the development engineer.
“There have been lots of challenges and opportunities through the years,” he said.
Because the city and county have a joint Office of Emergency Management, Johnston said he has developed relationships with county employees and county officials over the years. He said that will make the transition smooth.
Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said Johnston’s loyalty to the city “cannot be replaced.” Garza said he will take time to evaluate the position before filling the vacancy.
“We’re very grateful to his service to the city,” he said.
