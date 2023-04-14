Multiple parties trying to stop the demolition of the historic Luther Hotel in Palacios await a judge’s ruling on the legitimacy of their claim after a Friday morning hearing.
A judge is requesting additional legal arguments from plaintiffs trying to stop the demolition of the historic Luther Hotel in Palacios after a Friday morning hearing. The judge will consider the arguments in deciding whether the parties have sufficient standing, or sufficient claim to request the hotel's demolition be prevented.
A decision from Probate Judge Polly Spencer could come “sooner rather than later,” according to one attorney.
“We anticipate a ruling to be made in the coming days,” Victoria attorney John Griffin, who is representing some of the plaintiffs, said Friday.
Griffin represents a group of former employees who are claiming the estate of Jack Harold Findley failed to maintain the hotel while it remained open following Findley’s death in 2020. The hotel closed last year after the city of Palacios issued code violations.
Lawyers representing Findley’s descendants said a real estate firm, a local preservation association and the hotel employees have no legal basis for challenging the estate.
Ownership of the Luther Hotel, a state historical landmark built in 1903, was transferred to Findley’s estate after Findley died in 2020. Findley died without signing a will that would have required his estate to preserve the hotel.
The estate agreed to sell the Luther to the Ed Rachal Foundation in Corpus Christi for $1.4 million. The foundation wants to demolish the hotel, according to a provision in the sales contract.
After the agreement, a real estate investor from Houston offered to purchase the Luther for $1.65 million. The investor, Nick Herman of Yaalx, plans to restore the hotel. Attorneys for Findley's estate said in court the offer from Yaalx should be invalid since the family already entered into an agreement to sell private property to a private company.
The attorney representing Yaalx, Calhoun Bobbitt, said the estate's "concerted refusal" to deal with the real estate company violates state anti-trust laws.
Leaders of the Palacios Preservation Association also have taken legal action against the estate, arguing the historical significance of the Luther Hotel to the Palacios community trumps the estate's interest in destroying it.
The estate's lawyers said the association does not have standing in the case because it lacks a financial interest in the hotel. Members of the group did not, for example, own a gift shop or diner inside the Luther, lawyers said.
A restraining order, which prevents the hotel from being demolished, is set to expire June 22. On the same date, a hearing regarding the restraining order is scheduled to be held at the Matagorda County Courthouse in Bay City.