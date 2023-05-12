The contract for the demolition an over 100-year-old Bayside hotel will not be shared with the public in its entirety, a probate judge ruled by video conference Thursday afternoon.
In the contract with the Corpus Christi-based Ed Rachal Foundation, the estate of Luther Hotel owner Jack Harold Findley agreed to sell the Palacios property on the condition the hotel would be demolished. Court documents show parties with claims against the estate believe the foundation's offer was around $1.4 million.
An investor from Houston, Nick Herman, of Yaalx Inc., later stepped in with a $1.6 million proposal, but the estate has refused to entertain counteroffers, according to court documents.
Following the ruling by Judge Polly Spencer Thursday, lawyers will be allowed to bring up terms of the contract in court if the contents "are relevant to the claims of the clients."
Attorneys representing the estate said the disclosure of the contract with the Rachal Foundation would have violated the estate's right to privacy, since they signed a contract with another private party. Public access to the documents would also bring unwanted pressure on members of the estate, they said.
"The estate has no duty to provide anything to a third party," Dabney Pettus, an attorney representing the Findley estate, said Thursday. "The intention has also been to keep the business of the estate private."
An attorney on the opposing side that said while the estate may be embarrassed by the public reaction to the contract, the documents should not be confidential if there is no imminent harm to members of the state.
The attorney, John Griffin, represents former hotel employees who believe the estate failed to properly maintain the property following Findley's death in 2020. Griffin said the protection on the contract makes it difficult for him to speak about it with witnesses.
"My hands are tied. I can not tell witnesses of the inferiority of the foundation's offer," Griffin said during Thursday's hearing.
Estate lawyers said knowledge of the exact price of the deal made with the Rachal Foundation is irrelevant to the claims of the former Luther Hotel employees.
A temporary restraining order regarding the Luther's demolition is set to expire June 22. A hearing on the extension of a restraining order will be held at the Matagorda County Courthouse in Bay City that same day.