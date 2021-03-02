Major crimes in Victoria decreased by about 8.5% in 2020 and are down almost 15% compared to the five-year average, the city’s police chief said Tuesday.
That dip includes reports of murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft. There were two homicides classified as murder last year in Victoria, according to a report from Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Leaders of all three of the city’s public safety departments discussed their agencies’ performance last year and plans for the future at the meeting. Fire Chief Tracy Fox and Municipal Court Administrator Tiffany Totah presented as well.
Fox highlighted some major areas of growth for the fire department in the next 10 years, including the need to relocate one of its existing fire stations and build a brand new one. A once-a-decade review of the fire department scored VFD a 2 on a scale of 1 to 10, with a score of 1 being the best. The report, which can affect both residential and commercial insurance costs, highlighted multiple recommendations that would be necessary for VFD to either maintain its Class 2 scoring or improve to a Class 1.
The evaluation recommended adding a seventh fire station and relocating Fire Station 5 from Zac Lentz Parkway to Main Street. In addition, the evaluation said the city could need two additional new stations, depending on how much and where the city continues to grow.
Fox also discussed the agency’s role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020. In late February and early March of that year, when there were still relatively few coronavirus cases identified in the U.S., the fire department starting using a daily screening procedure to identify any employees who might have symptoms of the virus. The system worked so well, Fox said, that the department plans to continue a similar protocol during the standard flu season.
VFD paramedics and EMTs also helped test hundreds of nursing home residents and staff during the summer’s COVID-19 outbreak, and are currently participating in Victoria’s vaccine hub as well as a local program to vaccinate homebound seniors.
