Mayor Rawley McCoy has appointed two new members to the Victoria Housing Authority board of commissioners for two-year terms, according to a news release from the city.
Victoria attorney Luther Easley and retired city staff member Darlah Sims will be sworn in at the board’s regular meeting Feb. 18. The two new appointees replace outgoing board members Gail Hoad and Jeff Cano.
“The resumes for Mr. Easley and Miss Simms were very impressive,” McCoy said in the release. “I’m looking forward to welcoming them, and I want to commend Jeff Cano and Gail Hoad for the time they donated to that board. They served well.”
Easley practices law with Cole, Cole, Easley & Sciba. He serves as president of Golden Crescent Court Appointed Special Advocates and serves on the board of the Boys & Girls Club.
“There are very few things in life as important as a roof over your head,” he said in the release. “Housing and Urban Development helps to make that possible for so many folks that would otherwise be on the streets.”
Sims retired from development services with the city of Victoria after nearly 23 years, according to the release. She reviewed the Housing Authority’s plans on a yearly basis. She also has volunteered with the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition for more than 20 years.
“I have worked with the Housing Authority for many years and understand the great need for low-income housing,” Sims said. “I believe I would be a great asset to the board based on this lengthy association with the Housing Authority.”
Cano, an attorney, had served on the board since January 2016. Hoad, senior vice president at Prosperity Bank, had served on the board since August 2018.
