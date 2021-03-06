Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy died unexpectedly Friday evening, city spokesperson Ashley Strevel said.
Strevel could not immediately confirm the cause of death.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kay, his three children and the rest of his family," Strevel said.
McCoy, 70, was elected mayor in 2019. McCoy's architecture firm, Rawley McCoy and Associates, designed many notable buildings in Victoria, including Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex, the athletic center and Federal Emergency Management Agency dome at St. Joseph High School, the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts and a new mosque for the Victoria Islamic Center after the group’s original place of worship was destroyed by arson. McCoy also helped repair the bandstand in DeLeon Plaza, after it was destroyed by Hurricane Claudette.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
