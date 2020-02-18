The Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization will accept community input on the Draft 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan at an open house and public hearing March 5, according to a news release from the city.
The Metropolitan Transportation Plan is a 25-year transportation plan that serves as the basic framework for all transportation planning in Victoria County through 2045. It is used to decide how to prioritize the use of federal, state and local funds that become available for transportation projects, according to the release.
At the come-and-go event, attendees will be able to view a poster gallery showcasing the proposed list of transportation projects for Victoria through 2045 and relevant information about congestion, safety and growth trends.
The event will kick off the 30-day public comment and review period for the Draft 2045 MTP. Residents will be able to provide comments at the meeting and online at Victoria2045.com.
